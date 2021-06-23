Jabil (JBL) Announces Development of Omnidirectional Sensor

Jabil JBL recently announced that its optical design center is developing an omnidirectional sensor for robotic and industrial platforms.



This sensor with new 3D time-of-flight (ToF) depth and 360ºX60º field view combines custom optical assembly with an innovative active illumination approach. It is being developed in Jena, Germany.



The sensor is being designed to support lower cost autonomous mobile robotics and collaborative robotics platforms. It allows for seamless detection and tracking of objects in a robot’s path to improve both obstacle avoidance and worker safety.



Jabil uses scene information to dynamically control illumination in order to reduce sensor noise while improving data quality and power management.

Diversified Portfolio to Aid Growth

Jabil is riding on new expansions, collaborations, and innovations in its products and services business.



In May, Jabil Packaging Solutions launched a connected packaging platform, which combines sensors, connectivity and cloud technologies, to enable Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies to eliminate re-order friction for consumer staples. This platform offers customers a next generation user experience that maximizes convenience and boosts brand loyalty.



Jabil Packaging Solutions also launched the latest package prototype for the leading mineral water brand from the water division of Nestle, VITTEL, called the VITTEL hybrid bottle. This innovation comprises 100 percent recycled paper and plastic materials. Moreover, this bottle features a first-of-its-kind tear strip that enables easy separation of the plastic and paper components for a consumer-friendly recycling experience.



Moreover, Jabil is expected to benefit from its expansion and strength in healthcare. In April, the company announced that it is opening its 60,000 square-feet newly constructed healthcare facility in Dominican Republic, which will produce a variety of medical products including COVID-19 test kits.



Also, Jabil Healthcare announced that it entered into an agreement with E3D, a global drug delivery device company, in March. This partnership will provide Jabil access to E3D’s reusable mechanical auto injector. Per the deal, the company secured rights to develop a high-volume reusable auto-injector and connected variants.



Moreover, Jabil Engineered Materials announced the availability of a new additive material- Jabil PA 0600 to deliver the high strength and fitness required for demanding aerospace, automotive and industrial manufacturing applications. This material eliminates Formaldehyde Fumes from 3D printing Delrin or POM-like materials.

Jabil faces stiff competition from the likes of TTM Technologies TTMI, Kimball Electronics KE and FLEX FLEX. However, the company is anticipating growth in its healthcare business and is expected to benefit from a rapid adoption of 5G wireless and cloud computing in the long term.



This Zacks #2 Rank (Buy) company’s revenues increased 14% yearoveryear in third-quarter fiscal 2021, which can be attributed to continued market strength in different divisions including cloud and connected devices. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

