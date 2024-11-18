Jabil (JBL) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Jabil (JBL) reached $128.29, with a +0.02% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 1.55% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.06% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Jabil in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.04, signifying a 21.54% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.6 billion, showing a 21.29% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.64 per share and revenue of $27.01 billion, indicating changes of +1.77% and -6.48%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Jabil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Jabil holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Jabil is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.85. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.11 for its industry.

Investors should also note that JBL has a PEG ratio of 1.37 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.