Jabil Increases Share Repurchase Authorization To $2.5 Bln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Jabil Inc. (JBL) said its Board of Directors has amended and increased the current share repurchase program, which has approximately $776 million outstanding as of August 31, 2023, to allow repurchase of up to $2.5 billion in common stock.

The company's fourth quarter bottom line was $155 million, or $1.15 per share compared with $315 million, or $2.25 per share, a year ago. Excluding items, Jabil reported adjusted earnings of $328 million or $2.45 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue for the quarter fell 6.3% to $8.46 billion from $9.03 billion last year.

For the first quarter, the company expects: core earnings per share in a range of $2.40 to $2.80 per share, and net revenue in a range of $8.4 billion to $9.0 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.