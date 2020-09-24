Jabil Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Jabil Inc. (JBL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $67.73 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $52.68 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Jabil Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $151.37 million or $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $7.30 billion from $6.57 billion last year.

Jabil Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $151.37 Mln. vs. $137.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.98 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q4): $7.30 Bln vs. $6.57 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.15 - $1.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.7 - $7.3 Bln

