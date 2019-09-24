Jabil Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Jabil Inc. (JBL):

-Earnings: $52.68 million in Q4 vs. -$57.31 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.34 in Q4 vs. -$0.34 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Jabil Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $137.89 million or $0.88 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.86 per share -Revenue: $6.57 billion in Q4 vs. $5.77 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.82 to $1.04 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.65 - $7.35 Bln

