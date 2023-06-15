Jabil Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Jabil Inc. (JBL) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $233 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $218 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Jabil Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $269 million or $1.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $8.48 billion from $8.33 billion last year.

Jabil Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $233 Mln. vs. $218 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.72 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.87 -Revenue (Q3): $8.48 Bln vs. $8.33 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.14 - $2.50 Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.2 - $8.8 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.