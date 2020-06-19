Jabil Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Jabil Inc. (JBL):

-Earnings: -$50.96 million in Q3 vs. $43.48 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.34 in Q3 vs. $0.28 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Jabil Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $56.52 million or $0.37 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.32 per share -Revenue: $6.34 billion in Q3 vs. $6.14 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.04 - $0.50 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.8 - $6.6 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.