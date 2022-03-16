Jabil Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Jabil Inc. (JBL) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $222 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $152 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Jabil Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $246 million or $1.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $7.55 billion from $6.83 billion last year.

Jabil Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $222 Mln. vs. $152 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.51 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.47 -Revenue (Q2): $7.55 Bln vs. $6.83 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.40 - $1.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.9 - $8.5 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $7.25 Full year revenue guidance: $32.6 Bln

