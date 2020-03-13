Jabil Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Jabil Inc. (JBL):

-Earnings: -$3.28 million in Q2 vs. $67.35 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.02 in Q2 vs. $0.43 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Jabil Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $78.06 million or $0.50 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.64 per share -Revenue: $6.13 billion in Q2 vs. $6.07 billion in the same period last year.

