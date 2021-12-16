Jabil Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Jabil Inc. (JBL) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $241 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $200 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Jabil Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $284 million or $1.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $8.57 billion from $7.83 billion last year.

Jabil Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $241 Mln. vs. $200 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.63 vs. $1.31 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.80 -Revenue (Q1): $8.57 Bln vs. $7.83 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.35 - $1.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.1 - $7.7 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $6.55 Full year revenue guidance: $31.8 Bln

