Jabil Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Jabil Inc. (JBL) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $40.42 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $123.60 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Jabil Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $163.63 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $7.51 billion from $6.51 billion last year.

Jabil Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $163.63 Mln. vs. $146.81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.05 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q1): $7.51 Bln vs. $6.51 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.62 - $0.82 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.0 - $6.7 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.