Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 13th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of December.

Jabil's next dividend payment will be US$0.08 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.32 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Jabil has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current share price of $35.94. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Jabil can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 90% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Luckily it paid out just 18% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Jabil's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:JBL Historic Dividend November 8th 2020

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Jabil's 25% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Jabil has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.3% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is Jabil an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

However if you're still interested in Jabil as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Jabil. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Jabil and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

