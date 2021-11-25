Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) insiders may have anticipated weakness, ditched US$2.6m worth of stock even though prices were low

Jabil Inc.'s (NYSE:JBL) value has fallen 3.4% in the last week, but insiders who sold US$2.6m worth of stock over the last year have had less success. The average selling price of US$52.80 is still lower than the current share price, or in other words, insiders would have been better off holding on to their shares.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Jabil

The Independent Vice Chairman of the Board, Thomas Sansone, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$54.25 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$61.96). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 1.5% of Thomas Sansone's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Thomas Sansone.

Thomas Sansone sold a total of 50.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$52.80. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:JBL Insider Trading Volume November 25th 2021

Insider Ownership of Jabil

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Jabil insiders own about US$699m worth of shares (which is 7.9% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Jabil Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Jabil shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Jabil insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Jabil and we suggest you have a look.

