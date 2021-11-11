Jabil Inc. (JBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Jabil Inc. (JBL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 34th quarter that JBL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.66, the dividend yield is .5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JBL was $63.66, representing a -3.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.79 and a 76.69% increase over the 52 week low of $36.03.

JBL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). JBL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.58. Zacks Investment Research reports JBL's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 21.07%, compared to an industry average of 9.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the jbl Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JBL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JBL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P MidCap 400 R (RWK)

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLF with an increase of 9.84% over the last 100 days. RWK has the highest percent weighting of JBL at 1.76%.

