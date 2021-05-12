Jabil Inc. (JBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Jabil Inc. (JBL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that JBL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.56, the dividend yield is .6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JBL was $53.56, representing a -3.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.25 and a 113.39% increase over the 52 week low of $25.10.

JBL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A). JBL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.4. Zacks Investment Research reports JBL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1060%, compared to an industry average of 13.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JBL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JBL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JBL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P MidCap 400 R (RWK)

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX (FXL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWK with an increase of 28.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JBL at 2.12%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.