Jabil Inc. (JBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Jabil Inc. (JBL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that JBL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.99, the dividend yield is .91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JBL was $34.99, representing a -20.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.20 and a 98.47% increase over the 52 week low of $17.63.

JBL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). JBL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.24. Zacks Investment Research reports JBL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -85.08%, compared to an industry average of 17%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JBL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JBL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have JBL as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P MidCap 400 R (RWK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWK with an increase of 52.04% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JBL at 1.91%.

