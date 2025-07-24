Jabil, Inc. (JBL) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

A strong stock as of late has been Jabil (JBL). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 6.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $229.16 in the previous session. Jabil has gained 59.2% since the start of the year compared to the 10.2% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 50.9% return for the Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on June 17, 2025, Jabil reported EPS of $2.55 versus consensus estimate of $2.33.

For the current fiscal year, Jabil is expected to post earnings of $9.39 per share on $29.15 in revenues. This represents a 10.6% change in EPS on a 0.93% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $11.05 per share on $30.93 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 17.75% and 6.09%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Jabil has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Jabil? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Jabil has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 24.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 21.8X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 14.8X versus its peer group's average of 15X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.47. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Jabil currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Jabil meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Jabil shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does JBL Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of JBL have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Celestica, Inc. (CLS). CLS has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Celestica, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 8.11%, and for the current fiscal year, CLS is expected to post earnings of $5.07 per share on revenue of $10.94 billion.

Shares of Celestica, Inc. have gained 13.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 33.29X and a P/CF of 34.54X.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is in the top 5% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for JBL and CLS, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

