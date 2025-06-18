Jabil, Inc. (JBL) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of Jabil (JBL) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 17.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $203.9 in the previous session. Jabil has gained 36.8% since the start of the year compared to the 1.6% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 27.4% return for the Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on June 17, 2025, Jabil reported EPS of $2.55 versus consensus estimate of $2.33.

For the current fiscal year, Jabil is expected to post earnings of $8.99 per share on $27.91 billion in revenues. This represents a 5.89% change in EPS on a -3.36% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $10.29 per share on $28.78 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 14.39% and 3.11%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Jabil may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Jabil has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 21.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 20.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 12.7X versus its peer group's average of 13.3X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.75. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Jabil an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Jabil currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Jabil passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Jabil shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.