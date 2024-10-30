News & Insights

Jabil Inc. Faces Financial and Reputational Risks Amid Ongoing Legal Challenges

October 30, 2024 — 02:00 am EDT

Jabil Inc. (JBL) has disclosed a new risk, in the Litigation & Legal Liabilities category.

Jabil Inc. is exposed to potential financial and reputational risks due to its involvement in various legal actions and proceedings, either as a plaintiff or defendant. These litigations could lead to significant expenses, settlement costs, and management distractions, ultimately impacting their financial performance adversely. The unpredictable nature of legal outcomes adds to the uncertainty, potentially causing substantial financial liabilities and adverse publicity. This situation underscores the vulnerability of Jabil Inc. to legal challenges, which may affect its business operations and overall financial stability.

The average JBL stock price target is $143.80, implying 15.19% upside potential.

