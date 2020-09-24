Jabil Guides Q1 In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting preliminary, unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 on Thursday, Jabil, Inc. (JBL) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, in line with analysts' estimates. For the first quarter, the company projects earnings in a range of $0.79 to $1.02 per share and core earnings in a range of $1.15 to $1.35 per share on net revenue between $6.7 billion and $7.3 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.99 per share on revenues of $7.25 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

