Jabil Guides Q1 In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting preliminary, unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 20219 on Tuesday, Jabil, Inc. (JBL) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter in line with analysts' estimates.

For the first quarter, the company projects earnings in a range of $0.14 to $0.58 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.82 to $1.04 per share on net revenue between $6.65 billion and $7.35 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.93 per share on revenues of $6.85 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"Looking ahead, we expect the positive momentum to continue as we remain committed to driving margin expansion and delivering strong cash flows, derived from a well-balanced stream of revenue," said CEO Mark Mondello.

As part of a two-year capital allocation framework, Jabil's Board of Directors has also authorized a share repurchase program of up to $600 million in Company common stock.

