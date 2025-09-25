Jabil Guides Q1, FY26 Above Estimates As Q2 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, electronics manufacturer Jabil, Inc. (JBL) initiated its core earnings and net revenue guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2026.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.27 to $1.84 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.47 to $2.87 per share on net revenue between $7.7 billion and $8.3 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.40 per share on net revenues of $7.50 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects core earnings of $11.00 per share on net revenues of $31.3 billion. The Street is looking for earnings of $10.84 per share on net revenues of $30.98 billion for the year.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income attributable to the company of $218 million or $1.99 per share, sharply higher than $138 million or $1.18 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, core earnings for the quarter was $3.29 per share, compared to $2.30 per share last year.

Net revenue for the quarter increased to $8.25 billion from $6.96 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expected earnings of $2.95 per share on revenues of $7.67 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.