Jabil Executive JJ Creadon’s Structured Departure Deal

May 31, 2024 — 07:02 am EDT

Jabil (JBL) has shared an update.

Gerald “JJ” Creadon has parted ways with Jabil Inc., with a mutual separation agreement starting his garden leave on June 1, 2024, culminating in his final departure on March 1, 2025. He’ll receive a $1.5 million severance paid in quarterly installments, his 2024 annual bonus, and retain his equity awards. Additionally, he’s entitled to 18 months of subsidized insurance coverage. Creadon also agrees to confidentiality and non-compete clauses, while Jabil can reclaim the severance if these terms are breached.

