JABIL Earnings Results: $JBL Reports Quarterly Earnings

JABIL ($JBL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of $1.94 per share, beating estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $6,728,000,000, beating estimates of $6,472,219,713 by $255,780,287.

JABIL Insider Trading Activity

JABIL insiders have traded $JBL stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN C PLANT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $8,627,280 .

. STEVEN A RAYMUND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $5,520,096 .

. FREDERIC E. MCCOY (EVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,283 shares for an estimated $1,597,787 .

. FRANCIS MCKAY (SVP, Chief Procurement Officer) sold 11,755 shares for an estimated $1,430,698

CHRISTOPHER S HOLLAND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,000 shares for an estimated $1,002,541 .

. STEVEN D BORGES (EVP, Global Business Units) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $752,500

MAY YEE YAP (SVP, Chief Information Officer) sold 3,335 shares for an estimated $501,750

MATTHEW CROWLEY (EVP, Global Business Units) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,651 shares for an estimated $454,196 .

. KRISTINE MELACHRINO (SVP, General Counsel) sold 3,592 shares for an estimated $446,002

ANOUSHEH ANSARI sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $155,000

JABIL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 362 institutional investors add shares of JABIL stock to their portfolio, and 387 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

JABIL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JBL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

JABIL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JBL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $JBL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $145.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Sheerin from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $140.0 on 09/27/2024

on 09/27/2024 Ruplu Bhattacharya from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $150.0 on 09/27/2024

