JABIL Earnings Results: $JBL Reports Quarterly Earnings

JABIL ($JBL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of $1.94 per share, beating estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $6,728,000,000, beating estimates of $6,472,219,713 by $255,780,287.
JABIL Insider Trading Activity
JABIL insiders have traded $JBL stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN C PLANT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $8,627,280.
- STEVEN A RAYMUND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $5,520,096.
- FREDERIC E. MCCOY (EVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,283 shares for an estimated $1,597,787.
- FRANCIS MCKAY (SVP, Chief Procurement Officer) sold 11,755 shares for an estimated $1,430,698
- CHRISTOPHER S HOLLAND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,000 shares for an estimated $1,002,541.
- STEVEN D BORGES (EVP, Global Business Units) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $752,500
- MAY YEE YAP (SVP, Chief Information Officer) sold 3,335 shares for an estimated $501,750
- MATTHEW CROWLEY (EVP, Global Business Units) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,651 shares for an estimated $454,196.
- KRISTINE MELACHRINO (SVP, General Counsel) sold 3,592 shares for an estimated $446,002
- ANOUSHEH ANSARI sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $155,000
JABIL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 362 institutional investors add shares of JABIL stock to their portfolio, and 387 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 5,800,535 shares (+70781.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $834,696,986
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,187,590 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $314,794,201
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,568,848 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $187,995,055
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 878,444 shares (+1007.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,408,091
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 790,710 shares (-98.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,783,169
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 763,673 shares (-73.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,892,544
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 710,088 shares (-48.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,181,663
JABIL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JBL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024
JABIL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JBL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $JBL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $145.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Sheerin from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $140.0 on 09/27/2024
- Ruplu Bhattacharya from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $150.0 on 09/27/2024
