JABIL Earnings Preview: Recent $JBL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

JABIL ($JBL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $7,102,814,900 and earnings of $2.31 per share.

JABIL Insider Trading Activity

JABIL insiders have traded $JBL stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN C PLANT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $8,627,280 .

. MARK T MONDELLO (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $5,966,219 .

. STEVEN A RAYMUND sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,026,000

MICHAEL DASTOOR (CEO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,699,000

STEVEN D BORGES (EVP, Global Business Units) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $752,500

FREDERIC E. MCCOY (EVP, Operations) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $599,240

CHRISTOPHER S HOLLAND sold 3,400 shares for an estimated $551,728

MAY YEE YAP (SVP, Chief Information Officer) sold 3,335 shares for an estimated $501,750

ANOUSHEH ANSARI sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $155,000

GARY K. SCHICK (SVP, CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 678 shares for an estimated $102,549 .

. MATTHEW CROWLEY (EVP, Global Business Units) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 115 shares for an estimated $17,214.

JABIL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 418 institutional investors add shares of JABIL stock to their portfolio, and 378 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

JABIL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JBL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025

