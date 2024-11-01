Jabil CPO McKay sells 11,755 common shares

In a regulatory filing, Jabil (JBL) chief procurement officer Francis McKay disclosed the sale of 11,755 common shares of the company on October 31 at a price of $121.7098 per share.
