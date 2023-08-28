News & Insights

JBL

Jabil Climbs On Agreement To Sell Mobility Business To BYD In $2.2 Bln Deal

August 28, 2023 — 10:06 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Jabil Inc. (JBL) shares are trading more than 7 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced a preliminary agreement with BYD Electronic (International) Company Ltd for the sale of its mobility business in a $2.2 billion deal.

Jabil expects the proceeds from the transaction to enhance its shareholder-centric capital framework, including incremental share buybacks. Additionally, it will provide opportunities for further investment in electric vehicles, renewable energy, healthcare, AI cloud data centers, and other end markets.

Currently, shares are at $110.47, up 7.02 percent from the previous close of $103.22 on a volume of 532,441.

