Jabil Climbs As Q1 Results Seen Above Estimates

(RTTNews) - Jabil Inc. (JBL) shares are gaining more than 10 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company expects first-quarter results above estimates. The company increased repurchase authorization to $2.5 billion.

Jabil projects first-quarter adjusted earnings per share in a range of $2.40-$2.80, while the analysts are looking for $2.33 per share.

First-quarter revenue is projected in a range of $8.4 to $9.0 billion, while the street estimates are for $9.18 billion.

Currently, shares are at $116.49, up 10.75 percent from the previous close of $105.18 on a volume of 1,090,271.

