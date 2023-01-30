Jabil Circuit (JBL) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Jabil Circuit said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the most recent share price of $77.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 0.41%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.47% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jabil Circuit is $82.97. The forecasts range from a low of $74.13 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 7.47% from its latest reported closing price of $77.20.

The projected annual revenue for Jabil Circuit is $34,863MM, an increase of 0.92%. The projected annual EPS is $8.27, an increase of 17.45%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 986 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jabil Circuit. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 4.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:JBL is 0.3150%, an increase of 9.5121%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.72% to 139,620K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Texas Yale Capital holds 8,482,232 shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,475,682 shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 11.79% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,331,115 shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,245,575 shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 24.91% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,019,668 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,050,262 shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 12.40% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,718,600 shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,772,122 shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 20.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,693,397 shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,739,556 shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 16.02% over the last quarter.

Jabil Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jabil is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.