Jabil Boosts FY20 Core EPS Outlook: Guides Q2 In Line With View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting preliminary, unaudited financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2020 on Tuesday, Jabil, Inc. (JBL) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the second quarter in line with analysts' estimates. The company also raised its core earnings outlook for the full-year 2020.

For the second quarter, the company projects earnings in a range of $0.09 to $0.40 per share and core earnings in a range of $0.62 to $0.82 per share on net revenue between $6.0 billion and $6.7 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.71 per share on revenues of $6.17 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"Given the nice start to the year, we now believe FY20 revenue will be in the neighborhood of $26.7 billion, while our outlook for core EPS increases from $3.45 to $3.60," said CEO Mark Mondello.

The Street is currently looking for earnings of $3.45 per share on revenues of $26.18 billion for the year.

