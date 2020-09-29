Markets
J2 Global To Acquire RetailMeNot For About $420 Mln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - J2 Global, Inc. (JCOM), an Internet information and services company, said Tuesday it has agreed to acquire RetailMeNot for about $420 million from Vericast, a marketing solutions company.

RetailMeNot is a savings destination bringing people and the things they love together through savings with retailers, brands, restaurants and pharmacies. RetailMeNot provides online and in-store coupon codes, cash back offers, and the RetailMeNot Deal Finder browser extension.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020. Upon completion of the transaction, J2 Global expects to provide an update on the estimated financial contribution of the acquisition.

"We are excited at the prospect of adding RetailMeNot, and their talented employees, to our portfolio of brands dedicated to helping consumers save money and find deals, while delivering performance marketing solutions to retailers and brands," said Vivek Shah, CEO of J2 Global.

