Markets
JCOM

J2 Global Q4 Profit Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) reported that its fourth-quarter GAAP net income decreased 52.8% to $58.1 million from last year's $123.0 million primarily due to the recognition of a $53.7 million tax benefit in the prior year as the result of an intra-entity transfer as part of the reorganization of its international operating structure; no similar benefit was recognized in the latest-quarter. GAAP earnings per share decreased 48.2% to $1.27 from $2.45 in the previous year.

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share for the quarter increased 30.7% to $3.11 from $2.38 in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.79 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly revenues increased 15.7% to $469.2 million from $405.6 million last year. Analysts expected revenue of $433.96 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2021, the company expects adjusted net income per share to be in the range of $8.93 - $9.27, revenue of $1.63 billion - $1.676 billion. Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2021 earnings of $8.71 per share on annual revenues of $1.62 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JCOM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More