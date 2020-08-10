J2 Global Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - J2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) reported second-quarter net income of $38.1 million or $0.80 per share, up from $32.6 million or $0.66 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.71 per share, up from $1.60 per share last year.

Second-quarter revenues increased 2.7% to $331.0 million from $322.4 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.45 per share and revenues of $316.05 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

