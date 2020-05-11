J2 Global Q1 Profit Tops Estimates; Issues Q2 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - J2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) reported first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.40, flat with prior year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.39, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA rose 2.6% to $116.8 million.

First quarter revenues increased 10.8% to $332.4 million compared to $299.9 million, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter.

Due to the global impact of COVID-19, the company is withdrawing its financial guidance for fiscal 2020. The company currently projects second quarter revenues to be slightly down year-on-year, and adjusted EBITDA and adjusted non-GAAP EPS to be down single digit percentages.

