J2 Global (JCOM) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise

J2 Global JCOM reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $3.11 per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.7%. Moreover, the figure increased 30.7% year over year.



Revenues of $469.2 million beat the consensus mark by 8% and increased 15.7% year over year.



Average monthly revenue per customer increased 1.3% year over year to $14.14. Cancel rate was 2.4%, unchanged year over year.

Top-Line Details

Cloud Services (36.5% of revenues) revenues increased 1.2% year over year to $171.4 million. At the end of the reported quarter, j2 Global had 4,018 Cloud Services customers, down 0.4% year over year.



Subscriber revenues (99.8% of Cloud Services revenues) increased 1.1% year over year, primarily attributed to 2.2% decline in variable-subscriber revenues (15.3% of Subscriber revenues). However, fixed-subscriber revenues (84.7% of Subscriber revenues) increased 1.7% year over year to $144.9 million.



Moreover, DID-based revenues inched up 0.8% year over year to $97.4 million. However, non-DID revenues increased 1.9% year over year to $74 million.



Digital Media revenues (63.5% of revenues) increased 26.1% year over year to $297.9 million.

Operating Details

Adjusted gross margin expanded 300 bps on a year-over-year basis to 87.3%. Cloud Services’ adjusted gross margin shrank 200 bps to 45.4%. However, Digital Media adjusted gross margin expanded530 bps to 43.9%.



In terms of expenses, adjusted research, development & engineering as percentage of revenues increased 50 bps year over year. Moreover, both adjusted sales & marketing, and general & administrative expenses increased 60 bps on a year-over-year basis.



Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 170 bps on a year-over-year basis to 45.1%. Cloud Services’ adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 280 bps on a year-over-year basis. Moreover, Digital Media’s adjusted EBITDA margin increased 520 bps.



Adjusted operating margin expanded 140 bps year over year to 41.7%. While Cloud Services’ adjusted operating margin contracted 200 bps, Digital Media’s adjusted operating margin expanded 530 bps on a year-over-year basis.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2020, J2 Global had $340.8 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $567.9 million as of Sep 30, 2020.



Long-term debt, as of Dec 31, 2020, was $1.58 billion, higher than $1.07 billion as of Sep 30, 2020.



Free cash flow was $102.9 million, up 25.3% year over year.

Guidance

For 2021, J2 Global now expects revenues between $1.630 billion and $1.676 billion.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $646 million and $666 million.



Moreover, adjusted non-GAAP earnings are expected between $8.93 and $9.27 per share.

