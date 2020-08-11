j2 Global (JCOM) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Revenues Rise Y/Y

j2 Global JCOM reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.1% and increased 6.9% year over year.



Revenues were up 2.7% year over year to $331 million, beating the consensus mark by 5.2%.



Average monthly revenue per customer decreased 2.5% year over year to $13.66. Cancel rate was 2.2%, down 30 basis points (bps) year over year.

Top-Line Details

Revenues from Cloud Services (50.5% of revenues) decreased 1.2% from the year-ago quarter to $167.1 million.



Subscriber revenues (100% of Cloud Services revenues) fell 1.1% year over year to $167 million, primarily attributed to 8% decline in variable-subscriber revenues (15.7% of Subscriber revenues), which totaled $26.3 million. Fixed-subscriber revenues (84.3% of Subscriber revenues) climbed 0.3% year over year to $140.8 million.



Moreover, DID-based revenues slid 2.5% year over year to $95 million. Non-DID revenues inched up0.4% year over year to $72.1 million.



Digital Media revenues (49.5% of revenues) were $163.9 million, up 6.9% year over year.



At the end of the reported quarter, j2 Global had 4,076 Cloud Services customers compared with 4,015 at the end of the year-ago quarter.

Operating Details

Adjusted gross margin expanded 150 bps on a year-over-year basis to 83%. Cloud Services’ adjusted gross margin shrank 250 bps to 38.8%. Digital Media adjusted gross margin expanded 410 bps to 44.3%.



Adjusted sales & marketing, general & administrative, and research, development & engineering expenses flared up 4.5%, 13.6% and 1.8%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.



Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 130 bps on a year-over-year basis to 40.1%. Cloud Services adjusted EBITDA margin increased 40 bps on a year-over-year basis. However, Digital Media adjusted EBITDA margin declined 60 bps.



Adjusted operating margin expanded 80 bps year over year to 35.9%. While Cloud Services adjusted operating margin contracted 230 bps, Digital Media adjusted operating margin expanded 290 bps on a year-over-year basis.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2020, j2 Global had $616.8 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $526.6 million as of Mar 31, 2020.



Long-term debt as of Jun 30, 2020 was $1.07 billion, lower than $1.46 billion as of Mar 31, 2020.



Free cash flow was $115.9 million, up 35.1% year over year.



Moreover, the company approved a new share-repurchase program under which j2 Global can purchase up to 10 million shares in the public market or in off-market transactions through Aug 6, 2025.

Guidance

For 2020, j2 Global now expects revenues between $1.380 billion and $1.400 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $556 million and $570 million. Moreover, adjusted non-GAAP earnings are expected between $7.17 and $7.41 per share.

