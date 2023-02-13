J2 Global Cuts Stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI)

Fintel reports that J2 Global has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.09MM shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI). This represents 5.48% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 17, 2022 they reported 1.96MM shares and 9.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 44.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.32% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.34% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Consensus Cloud Solutions is $69.02. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.34% from its latest reported closing price of $58.82.

The projected annual revenue for Consensus Cloud Solutions is $408MM, an increase of 10.64%. The projected annual EPS is $5.79, an increase of 78.26%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Consensus Cloud Solutions. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCSI is 0.13%, an increase of 28.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.01% to 22,913K shares. The put/call ratio of CCSI is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,398K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,178K shares, representing an increase of 15.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCSI by 37.69% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,295K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,121K shares, representing an increase of 13.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCSI by 26.87% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,167K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCSI by 17.95% over the last quarter.

Gates Capital Management holds 1,130K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,395K shares, representing a decrease of 23.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCSI by 8.04% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,019K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 907K shares, representing an increase of 10.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCSI by 50.69% over the last quarter.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has been a global leader of digital cloud fax technology for over 25 years. The company leverages its technology heritage to provide secure solutions that transform simple digital documents into advanced healthcare standard HL7/FHIR for secure data exchange. Consensus offers eFax, a global leader in online faxing, Consensus Unite and Consensus Harmony interoperability solutions, Consensus Signal for secure automatic real-time healthcare communications, Consensus Clarity, an Optical Character recognition (OCR) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) solution, and jSign for electronic digital signatures.

