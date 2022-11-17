US Markets
JPM

J.P.Morgan predicts a mild U.S. recession next year

Credit: REUTERS/RACHEL WISNIEWSKI

November 17, 2022 — 03:37 am EST

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - J.P.Morgan economists predict a "mild recession" in the United States in the back half of next year given expectations for the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy further in its battle against inflation.

The investment bank sees the economy contracting by 0.5% by the fourth quarter of next year, and possibly dragging into 2024. That is seen cutting 2023 U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) to 1%, almost half of its forecast for 2022.

JPM expects another 100 basis points (bps) worth of hikes from the Fed through March 2023, after hiking by more than 300 bps so far this year. A 50-bps hike is expected in December, followed by 25 bps each in February and March.

It sees U.S. consumer price inflation cooling to 4.1% by year-end 2023. As of October, the figure stood at 7.7%. Personal consumption expenditure - the Fed's preferred inflation metric - is expected to moderate to 3.4% next year.

The resultant slowing in aggregate demand could see the U.S. economy shed over one million jobs by mid-2024, which could then see the Fed start easing rates by 50bps per quarter starting in the second quarter of 2024, JPM said.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.