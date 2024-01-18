News & Insights

J.P.Morgan now expects BoE to start cutting interest rates in August

January 18, 2024 — 10:58 am EST

Jan 18 (Reuters) - J.P.Morgan said on Thursday it expects the Bank of England to start cutting interest rates in August this year, citing a possible easing in inflation and optimism about a soft landing.

The brokerage now expects a 75-basis point rate cut by end 2024, taking J.P.Morgan's policy rate forecast to 4.5%, while the central bank's current benchmark rate stands at 5.25%.

J.P.Morgan had earlier estimated BoE to start cutting rates only in November.

Despite a surprise rise in the latest inflation report in December, overall, British consumer prices began to fall faster than expected in the latter months of last year, after having surged to a 41-year high of 11.1% in late 2022.

The easing in consumer prices had led many economists to predict that it would be back at the BoE's 2% target by April or May this year, around 18 months sooner than the BoE was predicting.

"The optics of even a brief episode of sub-target inflation is likely to place additional pressure for it (BoE) to start cutting this year", J.P.Morgan said.

The brokerage also raised its UK economic growth forecast to 0.3% in 2024, compared with a prior estimate of 0.2%.

(Reporting by Priyadarshini Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

