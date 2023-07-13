News & Insights

J.P.Morgan, Goldman raise Canada c.bank terminal rate forecast to 5.25%

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

July 13, 2023 — 02:00 am EDT

Written by Roshan Abraham for Reuters ->

Updates to add Goldman's view

July 12 (Reuters) - J.P.Morgan and Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday they now expect the Bank of Canada (BoC) to deliver one last 25-basis point rate hike in October and liftedtheir terminal rate forecast to 5.25%.

The revised forecast came after the BoC hiked its key overnight rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday to a 22-year high of 5% and said it could raise rates further due to the risk of inflation stalling above its 2% target.

Both Wall Street banks had earlier expected the BoC to end the cycle with a terminal rate of 5%.

Goldman Sachs, however, warned that the final rate hike "could be pulled forward to September if upcoming activity and inflation data surprise to the upside."

(Reporting by Roshan Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Sonia Cheema)

((Roshan.Abraham@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

