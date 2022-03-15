J.P. Morgan To Acquire Global Shares - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - J.P. Morgan has agreed to acquire Global Shares, a cloud-based provider of share plan management software. The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2022. , Global Shares has a client base of over 600 corporate clients that range from early-stage start-ups to mature multinational public corporations.

J.P. Morgan will integrate Global Shares into its Asset & Wealth Management line of business, supporting the next phase of Global Shares' growth agenda. The company will remain headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

