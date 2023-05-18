News & Insights

J.P. Morgan seeks documents from Manhattan DA in Epstein case

Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

May 18, 2023 — 10:50 am EDT

Written by Luc Cohen for Reuters ->

Adds requests for comment to Manhattan District Attorney's office, J.P. Morgan

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N is seeking documents from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as part of a lawsuit against the bank by women who say they were abused by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, court records showed on Thursday.

Bragg took part in a May 16 telephone conference in the case alongside lawyers for the victims, the bank, former JPMorgan private banking chief Jes Staley and the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein had a home, the Manhattan federal court records showed.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff instructed Bragg to provide JPMorgan with a privilege log - or a description of documents the bank was seeking that he is withholding - by Friday. Further details on the reasons for Bragg's participation were not immediately clear.

A spokesperson for Bragg did not immediately respond to a request for comment. JPMorgan was not immediately available for comment.

JPMorgan's request came to light after Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE agreed to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit by women who accused the German bank of facilitating Epstein's sex trafficking.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Additional reporting by Nupur Anand; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Daniel Wallis)

Reuters
