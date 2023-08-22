J.P. Morgan Payments Rolls Out Tap To Pay On IPhone For Its Merchant Clients In U.S.

(RTTNews) - J.P. Morgan Payments announced Tuesday the launch of Tap to Pay on iPhone for its merchant clients in the U.S. The solution allows merchants to accept contactless payments using their iPhones, without the need for a dedicated payments card reader or additional hardware.

Using only an iPhone, merchants can now accept contactless payments, without a physical terminal. The solution gives merchants the ability to accept payments anywhere in-store or on the move.

Sephora is the first J.P. Morgan Payments client to enable Tap to Pay on iPhone, which is currently rolling out across all its U.S. freestanding stores.

With Tap to Pay on iPhone, Sephora's Beauty Advisors can accept contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets anywhere in the store simply by using their iPhone and the mobile Point of Sale App

J.P. Morgan Payments' offering of Tap To Pay on iPhone will provide the ability for clients to accept payments from contactless credit cards, debit cards, and NFC-enabled digital wallets available on smartphones and smart watches.

J.P. Morgan Payments will be expanding Tap to Pay on iPhone to U.S. merchants over the next year, which will include small-and-medium-sized business merchants.

