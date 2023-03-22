J.P. Morgan Nabs $4.8 Million UBS Team and $2.3 Million Goldman Advisor

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s brokerage unit recently lured a Miami team from UBS Wealth Management USA with $4.8 million in revenue, while also picking up a solo advisor from Goldman Sachs who produced $2.3 million in Boston. The Fernandez Cabrera Group, which is led by Pedro Fernandez and Jesus (J.C.) Cabrera joined J.P. Morgan Advisors on Friday and had overseen $700 million in assets as of year-end at UBS. Fernandez and Cabrera moved along with client associate Charlene Meizoso. They report to Rick Penafiel, regional director for Boston, Miami, and Palm Beach Gardens. Fernandez started his financial career at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. in 2004 and joined UBS in 2014. Cabrera started as a broker in 1984 at First Investors Corporation and only stayed at the company for a year. He registered again in 2012 when he joined Bernstein. In addition, Brent Herbert joined J.P. Morgan in February after overseeing around $445 million in assets at Goldman. He has 13 years of experience and joined Goldman in 2017 from Mizuho Securities. Herbert also reports to Penafiel. JPMorgan is close to two years into a campaign to double its headcount from the roughly 450 at its traditional brokerage.

Finsum:J.P. Morgan lured away a $4.8 million duo from Miami, while also adding a $2.3 million solo advisor from Goldman Sachs.

