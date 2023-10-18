News & Insights

US Markets
GS

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs expect Canada cenbank to hold rates next week

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

October 18, 2023 — 02:39 am EDT

Written by Roshan Abraham for Reuters ->

Oct 18 (Reuters) - J.P.Morgan and Goldman Sachs now expect the Bank of Canada to keep policy rates unchanged at 5% for the second straight month, as data on Tuesday showed the country's inflation rate eased in September.

Both brokerages had earlier expected one last 25-basis-point interest rate hike on Oct. 25.

While J.P.Morgan said it expected the terminal rate to reamain at 5%, economists at Goldman highlighted the "risk of an incremental hike at future meetings."

The Bank of Canada has hiked rates 10 times since early 2022 to fight inflation.

Canada's annual inflation rate unexpectedly slowed to 3.8% last month and underlying core measures also eased, prompting markets and analysts to trim bets for another rate hike next week.

(Reporting by Roshan Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Roshan.Abraham@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS
JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.