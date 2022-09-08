J.P. Morgan Expands Suite of Sustainable Thematic ETFs With CIRC, UPWD, and BLLD

J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the launch of the JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (CIRC), the JPMorgan Social Advancement ETF (UPWD), and the JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (BLLD), adding to JPMAM’s suite of active sustainable thematic ETFs. The funds will be listed on the Nasdaq.

CIRC, UPWD, and BLLD will focus on investable themes that strive to align with major trends shaping the future, allowing our clients to access alpha opportunities by investing in companies that are facilitating or developing solutions across a range of themes. The three ETFs complement the firm’s existing active sustainable ETF offerings, including the JPMorgan Climate Change Solutions ETF (TEMP), which launched in December.

“We are seeing strong demand from clients for active sustainable investing solutions that give them access to specific companies and sectors that are driving major global trends,” said George Gatch, CEO of JPMAM, in a news release. “J.P. Morgan’s leadership and skill in active investing, combined with the benefits of the ETF structure, creates more opportunity for our clients to target specific exposures in their sustainable investing allocations.”

CIRC invests in companies that JPMAM believes will benefit from the growing demand for solutions that help preserve natural resources, improve resource use, or reduce waste. This includes companies that facilitate the sustainable use of materials, production and design technologies, sustainable agriculture and food, such as precision agriculture technology or sustainable food options, sustainable water systems, recycling, and reuse. CIRC will be managed by Sandeep Bhargava, Aijaz Hussain, and Polina Diyachkina.

UPWD invests in companies that JPMAM believes are well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for goods and services that facilitate economic empowerment of people across all levels of society and help people and communities survive and thrive. This includes companies that are facilitating building and delivering essential amenities, affordable housing, infrastructure, health and wellbeing, education and training talent, attainable financing, and access to the digital ecosystem. UPWD will be managed by Raj Tanna, Jennifer Rabowsky, and Bilquis Ahmed.

BLLD invests in companies that JPMAM believes are developing solutions to provide sustainable infrastructure to facilitate a sustainable and inclusive economy. This includes companies that facilitate electricity, renewables, transport, water, digital, sustainable logistics, medical, social housing, and education infrastructure. Infrastructure includes not only physical structures such as roads, bridges, or buildings but also companies providing key social services such as medical operators, digital connectivity providers, enabling technologies, logistics, and operational processes. BLLD will be managed by Sara Bellenda, Victor Li, and Fred Barasi.

“Much of the rise in demand for sustainable ETFs have been met by passive strategies, which often don’t provide the nuance necessary in this complex and fast-moving space of the market,” added Bryon Lake, global head of ETF solutions at JPMAM. “For sophisticated investors seeking intentionality when it comes to sustainable investing, we are excited to provide sustainable strategies that leverage active managers and tailored stock selection, backed by the breadth of research from our global fundamental equities team, sustainable investing team, and quantitative solutions team. We believe that these three active sustainable ETFs provide additional solutions to investors who are seeking long-term capital growth consistent with sustainable investment themes.”

The ETFs will leverage JPMorgan’s network of global and regional insights from more than 80 research analysts dedicated to supporting deep company-specific and thematic research across markets and sectors.

The addition of CIRC, UPWD, and BLLD brings J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s full U.S. suite of ETFs to 48 products with more than $78 billion in assets under management.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Active ETF Channel. Read more on ETFtrends.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.