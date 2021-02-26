J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EMLC

In trading on Friday, shares of the J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (Symbol: EMLC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.67, changing hands as low as $31.57 per share. J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMLC's low point in its 52 week range is $26.02 per share, with $33.515 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.68.

