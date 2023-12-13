J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EMLC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (Symbol: EMLC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.84, changing hands as high as $25.09 per share. J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EMLC's low point in its 52 week range is $23.1139 per share, with $26.1075 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.07.
