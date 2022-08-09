J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches Active Growth ETF

J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the launch of the JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSE Arca: JGRO), an actively managed pure growth ETF that seeks to outperform the Russell 1000 Growth Index. The strategy follows a bottom-up approach and aims to identify companies with growth potential that is underappreciated by the market.

JGRO leverages the breadth and depth of the entire J.P. Morgan Growth Platform and leverages two flagship strategies on the platform, JPMorgan Large Cap Growth, a style-pure approach which utilizes price momentum, and JPMorgan Growth Advantage, which is anchored in large-cap but has flexibility to invest down cap. Blending these two fundamental approaches with unique characteristics results in one ETF solution that seeks opportunities across the growth landscape.

“As investors look to navigate today’s unique market environment, JGRO provides access to opportunities across J.P. Morgan’s Growth Platform, combined with the benefits of the active ETF structure,” said Bryon Lake, global head of ETF solutions at JPMAM, in a news release. “We are excited to add JGRO to our range of active capabilities, uniting two of the industry’s most experienced growth management teams to deliver a solution aimed at providing long-term capital appreciation while delivering risk-adjusted returns.”

JPMAM managing directors and portfolio managers Giri Devulapally, Timothy Parton, and Felise Agranoff will manage the fund.

This is the latest active ETF launched by JPMAM, joining a suite of actively managed funds that includes the JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA), the JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI), and the JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST), among others.

“JPMorgan has established a leading presence with actively managed ETFs by leveraging in-house expertise,” said Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi. “It is great to see them expand their lineup further.”

The addition of JGRO brings J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s full U.S. suite of ETFs to 45 products with more than $81 billion in assets under management.

JGRO has an expense ratio of 0.44%.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit our Active ETF Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.