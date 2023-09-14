J.P. Morgan Asset Management bullish on Treasuries as Fed done with hikes

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. government bonds are expected to rally over the coming months as the Federal Reserve has likely reached a peak in interest rates, executives at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, the asset management arm of the U.S. largest bank, said on Thursday.

The firm, which manages $2.5 trillions in assets, expects benchmark 10-year U.S Treasury yields to decline and hit about 3.75% by the end of the year.

"We are long 10-year duration ... by the end of the year we would expect the 10-year to be at roughly maybe 3.80%-3.75%," Jed Laskowitz, global head of asset management solutions at J.P. Morgan Asset Management said in a webinar.

U.S. Treasuries have had a rough year so far as a surprisingly resilient economy has pushed the Fed to raise interest rates higher to control inflation.

The yield of 10-year Treasury bonds - a building block of the global financial system as it influences interest rates on products such as loans and mortgage rates - has increased by about 45 basis points year to date and stood at about 4.29% on Thursday.

Yields, which move inversely to prices, tend to decrease during economic downturns as demand for safe government bonds increases.

While a recession next year remains possible, a rally in long-term U.S. Treasuries would occur also in case of a milder economic slowdown, said Kay Herr, head of research for the global fixed income, currency and commodities group at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

"Our view is that the Fed is done ... the cumulative and lagged effects (of interest rate hikes) are adequate and the Fed doesn't need to go any further," she said.

The Fed is largely expected to keep rates on hold at its next rate-setting meeting next week, but Fed funds traders on Thursday were pricing for a 35% probability of another hike in November.

Over the last seven Fed hiking cycles, 10-year yields have declined about 89 basis points on average between the last Fed hike and the first interest rate cut, said Herr.

"So that is a pretty bullish outlook for bonds from here," she said.

